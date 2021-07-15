sports flash

Ben Simmons trade rumors will continue but should 76ers let him go?

By
Could the 76ers really trade Ben Simmons?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All the talk from here on out this summer will be the rumors swirling around Ben Simmons. Will the Sixers trade him?

I think the first big question is can the Sixers trade him? Sure, they can find a team that could use him, but it's highly unlikely they'll get anything of value in return.

And if they do -- imagine the cost. They'll have to give up a whole lot more than just Simmons.

We're talking Matisse Thybulle or Tyrese Maxey, or some high-level draft picks.

Is that a cost they're willing to incur? Sure.

The Sixers are taking calls because they're always gonna do that. But Daryl Morey knows full well that their window to win with Joel Embiid in his prime is small -- and getting smaller by the day.

They blew a huge opportunity to reach the finals this year, especially with all the injuries to other teams and with the Brooklyn Nets being taken out early.

You can bet Morey wants to pair Embiid with another superstar. It's gonna be interesting to see what they'll have to give up to make that happen.

I don't see Simmons on this team next year.

