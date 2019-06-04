Berks County District Attorney's Office warning about jury duty scam

The Berks County District Attorney's Office has a warning for residents about a so-called "jury duty" scam.Detectives say the scam starts with a telephone call from someone claiming to be with the sheriff's office.The would-be victim is then told that he failed to appear for jury selection and must now report to the courthouse.Callers will often ask for personal information, such as social security number or date of birth.The sheriff's office does not contact people who failed to appear for jury duty.