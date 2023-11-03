30 toys your kids will actually use beyond the holidays

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Nothing feels better than seeing the smiles of your little ones as they unwrap the perfect gift this holiday season. But with so many toys to choose from, it can be hard to find a toy they'll actually use after all the wrapping paper has hit the floor.

That's where this holiday toy gift guide comes into play. From surefire hits like Elmo to lifetime entertainers like the Nintendo Switch, we've got a list of the top toys this holiday season for kids of all ages. You'll find some of our top choices in each age range plus a few others we love under and above $50 bucks. Many of these items are on sale now, so shop now and cross the most important names off your gift list today.

For more holiday gift guides, check out our best Christmas gifts and gifts under $100 articles.

Gifts for ages 4 and under

Top Choice: Sesame Street Sing-Along Plush Elmo

- Why we love it: If you're a parent, you're probably familiar with one of Elmo's many great hits - the "The More We Get Together" - This popular plush sings and dances to his hit tune. Elmo plushies are always a holiday favorite and are always a threat to sell out, so grab it now, on sale!

Image credit:Walmart

Gifts under $50:

- VTech Stroll & Discover Activity Walker 2 -in-1

- Melissa & Doug Food Groups - 21 Wooden Pieces and 4 Crates

- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Mix & Learn DJ Table, Musical Learning Toy for Baby & Toddler

- Disney Stitch Halloween Plush

Gifts over $50::

- Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset

- PAW Patrol 6V Bumper Car

- Radio Flyer, 4-in-1 Stroll 'N Trike with Activity Tray

- Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Flipping Fun Pretend Play Kitchen Set

Gifts for ages 5-11

Top Choice: Tamagotchi Uni

- Why we love it: If you're kid has been asking you for a pet, why not try a virtual pet first? The newest generation of the Tomagotchi has mini-games, over 20 characters and allows your kid to raise a unique 'pet' that will have its very own personality.

Image credit: Walmart

Gifts under $50:

- Furby Purple Interactive Plush Toy

- ThinkFun Gravity Maze Brain Game and STEM

- LEGO Disney and Pixar 'Up' House

- Creativity for Kids Plant and Grow Unicorn Forest Terrarium Kit

- LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R

- Kids Real Makeup Kit

- Magic Mixies Magic Genie Lamp

Gifts over $50:

- Barbie Dreamhouse, 75+ Pieces, Pool Party Doll House with 3 Story Slide

- Lamborghini 12 V Powered Ride on Cars

- Fitbit Google Ace LTE

Gifts for ages 12 and up

Top Choice: Nintendo Switch - OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con

- Why we love it: As a kid, getting a video game console was one of my most cherished gifts growing up. And for gameplay that is both suitable for kids and adults alike, the Switch will provide hours and hours of fun for the entire family.

Image credit: Walmart

Gifts under $50:

- Nintendo Switch Sports

- Sharper Image 2.4GHz RC Glow Up Stunt Drone with LED Lights

- Friendship Bracelet Making Kit

- Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit

Gifts over $50:

- Squad Hero Ultimate Rechargeable Laser Tag 2.0

- 2024 Fujifilm instax Mini 12 Holiday Bundle

- LEGO Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night

- AOVOPRO ES80 350W 8.5' Foldable Electric Scooter

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Localish and this ABC station.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.