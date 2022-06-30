Community & Events

Guinness recognizes 86-year-old woman as world's longest-serving (and oldest) flight attendant

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Guinness recognizes world's longest-serving flight attendant

An 86-year-old American Airlines flight attendant was recognized by the Guinness World Records this week as the longest-serving and oldest flight attendant in the world.

Bette Nash of Boston has been working at American Airlines for 65 years, which Guinness says is a record.

She became a stewardess in 1957.

Nash was given the option to choose any route she wants and for most of her career, she has been loyal to the New York-Boston-Washington D.C. shuttle, ABC's Sam Sweeney reports.

Nash chose and continues to choose this route because it allows her to be home every night with her son, who has disabilities and whom she cares for to this day.

"I fly hundreds of thousands of miles a year, but these are always my best flights when Bette is on the plane," said one passenger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsrecordworld recordflight attendant
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mom charged with criminal homicide in death of 3-year-old girl
Police: Body found inside abandoned building in Feltonville
Troubleshooters: PGW working to reverse charges that led to big bills
Family speaks out after 17-year-old drowns in Bensalem, Pa.
Massive fire tears through junkyard in Bucks County
Woman, 71, injured after bison attack at Yellowstone National Park
Police investigate break-ins at 2 small businesses in Old City
Show More
Road rage victim apparently killed for driving too slow: Police
ESPN: USC, UCLA planning move from Pac-12 to Big Ten, sources say
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
Woman hit by Philadelphia police vehicle in South Philly has died
More TOP STORIES News