Bicyclist critical after hit-and-run involving stolen Jeep in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that involved a stolen vehicle and a bicyclist.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the northbound outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard at F Street in Feltonville.

Police said the driver of a stolen Jeep crashed into a BMW.

From there, one of the vehicles hit a passing bicyclist. It's unclear which one was the striking vehicle.

The victim was thrown from the bike. He suffered head trauma, among other injuries, and was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the stolen Jeep ditched the vehicle and fled from the scene.

There is no word if anyone in the BMW was injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

EMBED More News Videos

Police: Driver in stolen vehicle hits bicyclist, flees scene. Brian Taff has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on July 25, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphiladelphia newshit and runcar theftbicyclestolen carbicycle crashhit and run accident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several injured in Sea Isle City deck collapse
Loose tire rolls down NJ highway, crashes into car
Police: Woman shot, killed by brother in Strawberry Mansion
Gritty, named Best Philadelphian, pays tribute to city icons
She said yes! Action News catches Sea Isle City beach proposal
Man found shot at Knights of Columbus Hall in Willingboro
Push to change date of Halloween picks up steam
Show More
Student scientists enjoy free summer program
Police: Elderly woman abducted, robbed in West Norriton Township
15-year-old shot and killed in Atlantic City
Horrifying details of 2014 body donation center raid revealed in lawsuit
Upper Darby thieves stealing catalytic converters from cars
More TOP STORIES News