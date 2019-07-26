Bicyclist critical after hit-and-run involving stolen Jeep in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5420129" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: Driver in stolen vehicle hits bicyclist, flees scene. Brian Taff has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on July 25, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that involved a stolen vehicle and a bicyclist.It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the northbound outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard at F Street in Feltonville.Police said the driver of a stolen Jeep crashed into a BMW.From there, one of the vehicles hit a passing bicyclist. It's unclear which one was the striking vehicle.The victim was thrown from the bike. He suffered head trauma, among other injuries, and was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.Police said the driver of the stolen Jeep ditched the vehicle and fled from the scene.There is no word if anyone in the BMW was injured.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.