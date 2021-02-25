Bicyclist dies after being hit by SEPTA bus in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died after police say he was struck by a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia's Torresdale section on Wednesday night.
It happened around 7:38 p.m. on the 9900 block of Frankford Avenue.
Police tell Action News a 40-year-old man was hit by a SEPTA bus while on a bike.
The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m.
The man has not been identified at this time.
