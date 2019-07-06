Bicyclist struck and killed in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A bicyclist was struck and killed early Saturday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.The crash happened on Concord Pike near Interstate 95 shortly after midnight.Police say the bicyclist was thrown across the roadway.The bicycle was wedged underneath the car's front tires.The vehicle's windshield was also badly damaged.There was no word on if the driver would be facing any charges.The name of the bicyclist who was killed has not been released.