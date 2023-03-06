President Biden to present federal budget plan during trip to Philadelphia this week

President Biden will announce his proposed federal budget in Philadelphia this week.

This will be Biden's first budget proposal since Republicans took the majority in the House.

The president will present his plan from a union hall on Thursday. He accepted an invite from Rep. Brendan Boyle, who is the highest ranking Democrat on the House Budget Committee.

The White House says the speech will focus on lowering costs for families, protecting and strengthening Social Security and Medicare, reducing the deficit, and more.

The GOP is already threatening to refuse to raise the U.S. debt ceiling unless the president agrees to sharp spending cuts.