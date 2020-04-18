Science

Rare bioluminescent waves turn ocean neon blue on California beach | VIDEO

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- A photographer captured a rare phenomenon on the shores of Newport Beach where bioluminescent waves turned the ocean neon blue.

The beautiful ocean light show was caught on camera in the dark of the night earlier this week.

The appearance of neon blue waves is usually caused by algae in the water.
Bioluminescent phytoplankton give the surf an electric blue glow, according to National Geographic. Some dinoflagellates -- single-celled planktonic creatures -- can produce toxins that are harmful to fish, humans and other creatures. Scientists believe bioluminescence may also be a form of defense for the life-forms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenewport beachorange countycaliforniabeachescaught on videooceanscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan helps pay for stranger's groceries at Costco
Gov. Wolf outlines plan for eventual reopening of Pennsylvania
City of Philadelphia says there are no immediate plans to reopen
Pedestrian injured, SUV driver flees crash scene in North Philly
DoorDash driver evades gunfire while making Philly delivery
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Relative finds man killed in East Mt. Airy: Police
Show More
Philly nurse heading to COVID-19 hotspot
AccuWeather: A.M. Rain, Turning Windy
Fire destroys Atlantic County home
Easter Outreach delivering meals to thousands
NJ officials hopeful outbreak leveling off, but urge distance
More TOP STORIES News