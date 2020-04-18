Rare bioluminescent waves turn ocean neon blue on California beach | VIDEO

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- A photographer captured a rare phenomenon on the shores of Newport Beach where bioluminescent waves turned the ocean neon blue.
The beautiful ocean light show was caught on camera in the dark of the night earlier this week.
The appearance of neon blue waves is usually caused by algae in the water.
Bioluminescent phytoplankton give the surf an electric blue glow, according to National Geographic. Some dinoflagellates -- single-celled planktonic creatures -- can produce toxins that are harmful to fish, humans and other creatures. Scientists believe bioluminescence may also be a form of defense for the life-forms.
