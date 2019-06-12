Black bear spotted near East Falls SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA -- Authorities are investigating after a bear was spotted near a SEPTA station in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.
The reports came in around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Police are now monitoring the neighborhood near the train tracks.
They have not said whether this could be the same bear that was spotted overnight in Wyndmoor, Montgomery County.
According to the Game Warden, the bear is a juvenile possibly searching for new territory.
