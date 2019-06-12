Black bear spotted near East Falls SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA -- Authorities are investigating after a bear was spotted near a SEPTA station in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.

The reports came in around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police are now monitoring the neighborhood near the train tracks.

They have not said whether this could be the same bear that was spotted overnight in Wyndmoor, Montgomery County.

According to the Game Warden, the bear is a juvenile possibly searching for new territory.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother warning others of apparent college panhandling scheme
'GMA' throwing out first pitch at Phillies game
Car pinned against Schuylkill Expressway median by tractor trailer
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Fmr. Villanova campus ministry director pleads guilty in child porn case
Alleged Target peeping Tom faces additional charges
Woman stabbed to death in Germantown, suspect in custody
Show More
Chaos breaks out during funeral for well-known ATV rider
AccuWeather: Beautiful Today, Heavy Rain Early Thursday
Seaside Heights lifeguard saves choking baby
Second suspect arrested in David Ortiz shooting
Black bear spotted wandering in Springfield Twp.
More TOP STORIES News