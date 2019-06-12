bear

Black bear seen wandering around Bucks, Montco spotted in Wyndmoor, Springfield Township

WYNDMOOR, Pa. (WPVI) -- There was another reported sighting of a black bear that has been seen in several locations around Montgomery and Bucks counties this week.

Springfield Township police reported that the bear was last seen Tuesday near New Street and Mermaid Lane in Wyndmoor.

The 100-pound black bear was spotted in Oreland on Monday and Warrington on Saturday.

The Game Warden said it is likely a juvenile bear, looking for new territory.

If you spot the bear you are asked to call the police.
