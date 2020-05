Celebrating black-owned business and more in February

5 Black-owned restaurants you must try

Cafes and bars to check out

West Philly's Puffy coat king

Check out this man's bling bling Cadillac

2020 Atlantic City Restaurant Week

Home + Gardening tips from the experts

Philly now has outdoor yoga in the winter

Shows and exhibits to celebrate Black History Month in Philly

Shelter Me: Rescue Pups takes your wedding pics to the next level

Visit Philly compiled a list of 28 of their favorite black-owned restaurants for soul food, dessert and more.Jeannette Reyes was happy to dive into the menu options at five of those places, making stops at restaurants all over the region.Check out Visit Philly's entire list at here 111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106609-200-23011410 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia, Pa.19130215-660-96005021 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143215-883-09601214 N. 52nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131215-477-02811312 South St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147215-731-9045We check out three spots chosen from many, showcasing their sweet treats, baked goods and juice gems.Khoran Horn is the classically trained chef, a lifelong pescatarian who has never eaten meat, and started Stripp'd Juice company to provide options for people with a like mind.Blew Kind is a poet, artist, advocate and owner of Franny Lou's Porch. The East Kensington Cafe is a neighborhood gathering spot that not only satisfies your cravings, but also inspires creativity.Denise Gause has been a North Philadelphia staple for nearly 30 years serving sweet treats to her community. You can get everything from donuts to wedding cakes at her shop Denise's.Philadelphia: 263 N 3rd St Philadelphia, PA 19106Delaware: 111 West 10th Street Wilmington, DE 198982400 Coral St, Philadelphia, PA 191252916 N 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19132215-225-5425There's a new shop in West Philly where you can get a hip fashion staple designed by self-proclaimed 'King of the Puffy Coat'!Owner-designer Will Walker started Banni Peru fashion line with an online store, and he just opened a boutique store on West 52nd Street.His shiny, bright-colored puffer is a huge hit with celebrities like Fabolous and Teyana Taylor, and his gear has also been worn by Cardi B and Future.Melissa Magee caught up with the local designer and tried one on for size!507 S. 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131215-748-8517When the doctors told Gilbert Hilton he had six months to live after a having a triple heart bypass, he knew he had to get better.As a way to pass the time, he started decorating his cars. For six years, he added knick-knacks to his Cadillac SRX and Dodge Stratus making it a talking point everywhere he went.He continues to add things to his car to this day, from water spigots to hair clips and continually swaps things out with items from his local Goodwill.Atlantic City Restaurant Week is March 8-13 and it's a great time to explore the local dining scene.There's everything from Hollywood names like Gordon Ramsey, Guy Fieri, Wolfgang Puck to the world's very first Afghan fusion restaurant. We sent Karen Rogers out to sample some of the grub.Spring is right around the corner so it's time to start paying attention to your home garden again.We consulted some local experts for tips on everything from gardening, to a creating a little "backyard buzz". They will all be at the Philadelphia Home + Garden show, which runs from Feb. 14th through the 16th at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks.You can enter to win an original handmade custom table from a designer at the show. Enter here: Home + Garden Sweepstakes 5070 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, 19131215-288-0893215-990-4906844-310-8782Every Sunday afternoon in winter, the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center hosts a 90-minute, all-levels vinyasa flow surrounded by lush tropical plants in the greenhouse.The classes are the next chapter of the Greenhouse's winter oasis series, following the Getaway at the Greenhouse, a free winter tropical oasis to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.Sundays 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. - through March 29$15 for non-members; free with Fairmount Park Conservancy Membership100 N Horticultural Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131We're midway through February but there's still plenty of time and events for you to celebrate Black History Month.From an Underground Railroad museum to a photo exhibit on Selma, Alabama, and plays recognizing the nation's slavery past, we round up a number of ways to remember the history and celebrate African American culture all over the region.1 Hoffmans Mill Rd, Chadds Ford, Pa. 19317610-388-27002000 Belmont Mansion Dr, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131215-878-8844Through March 15th40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19106215-922-11227137 Germantown Ave., (Mt. Airy) Philadelphia, Pa. 19119215-987-4450There's a new trend in the world of weddings ... and it's landing right on the bride's, groom's and guests' laps.It's adorable rescue pups in wedding photos and celebrations as a new way to showcase them for adoption!One local couple decided to take their love of dogs, especially rescue dogs, a paw further, and collaborated with the Brandywine Valley SPCA to have rescue pups available on their wedding day for pre-nuptial pics!The photos turned out adorable - and the best part - all of the puppies were adopted a week later.Health and Medical Reporter Ali Gorman has the story.1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380