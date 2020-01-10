PETacular helps autistic adults become more independent

A partnership between the Kinney Center for Autism and PETacular helps autistic adults find employment and feel empowered.
We caught up with pet sitter Ira Edwards, a volunteer blossoming in the program by walking dogs, to see how the two groups are helping those on the spectrum.

