Delaware family demands answers after fatal police-involved shooting

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The family of a 30-year-old Bear, Delaware man who was shot and killed by New Castle County police is demanding answers.

On Friday afternoon, Lymond Moses' family, including his children, staged a protest outside police headquarters and called for the resignation of the police chief.

The family accused him and the agency of a cover-up in the shooting that took place in the early hours of January 13 in Wilmington.

"It's always an 'ongoing investigation.' What that means, I don't know. I would just like for them to come upfront and tell the truth, what really happened," said his father Randall Nix.

Moses' family said he was in the city's Riverside section visiting his mother before the shooting. She was one of the last people to see him alive.

"He said, 'Mommy, I love you.' I said 'I love you too.' He got a pineapple soda, he left out the door with a pineapple soda," said Rozzelle Moses.

County police have not yet said why they were investigating inside the city limits, which has its own police force.

"We not letting nothing slide. Nothing is sliding. We're not letting this go," sister Lakeisha Nix said.

County police said officers responded to the area off Rosemont Avenue looking into a "suspicious vehicle."

In a release, police said as officers approached, the driver fled down to a dead-end road, made a u-turn, and then sped towards officers, prompting them to open fire.

Terrence Jones, executive director of the nonprofit Total Justice, is working with the family and is conducting his own investigation.

"Now, I'm telling you, they murdered him. I'm telling you that Lymond Moses was murdered," he said.

Jones, who is also a former Philadelphia police officer, has raised several questions about the shooting including the location of Moses' car, a rental he was driving at the time, and front-end damage he said went unreported.

"It is 2021 and times have to change. Black Lives Matter. This Black man's life mattered," Jones said.

The family said they will keep protesting until they have more answers.
