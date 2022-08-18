PGA golfers, fans flock to Wilmington, Delaware for BMW Championship

It's the first time a PGA tour event has come to First State.

Some of the best golfers in the world are in Delaware this week and people from all over have flocked to get a glimpse.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The BMW Championship is in town and the South Course at Wilmington Country Club has been transformed.

"We've been looking forward to this for about a year," said Nick Wootten, of Newark.

It's the first time a PGA tour event has come to First State, so people are buzzing.

"We see the players around town, they go to our local restaurants. They've put themselves in the city which is really cool," said Amish Desai, of Landenberg.

The economic impact on the area is expected to be more than $30 million. To say it's a big deal is an understatement.

"It's hard to measure, it's so amazing the exposure that we get. So few people actually stop through here when they are going north or south on 95," said Gov. John Carney.

An estimated 130,000 people are expected to descend on Wilmington Country Club, and Carney even gave the crowd something to cheer about with a nice putt on 18.

"We were playing against the pros and getting strokes... I think I participated some, but not much," Carney laughed.

From watching their favorite players to scoring some autographs, it's brought excitement to everyone.

"I love golf and I'm super excited I got to come here," said Bria Powell, of Middletown.

The first round gets underway Friday morning.