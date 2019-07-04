Bodies of man and woman pulled from Delaware River, child found alone in car

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5378390" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action Cam: Police investigate bodies found in Delaware River on July 4, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- By the time dive teams, police, fire and rescue got to the river it was too late.It was just before 6 a.m. Thursday when a woman's body was removed from the Delaware River near the 700 block of Columbus Boulevard.A body of man, believed to be in his 30s, was later found in the same area of the river.Police say it was early as detectives were looking over the scene when they noticed a Nissan SUV with its back open with a pink child's bike inside.Inside the vehicle they found a little 5-year-old girl.Police have confirmed it was her parents that were found dead.At first police reported the two were married but their family paints a different picture. The brother of the woman came to the scene and said his sister and the father of her child were not married.The brother says the two had a rocky relationship. In fact, he says there were numerous documented incidents of domestic violence.He identified his sister as Anjania Patterson. He also says the father of her child was Tim Siler.The brother also adds that the two enjoyed coming to the water. But he says he has no idea why they would be there so early in the morning.At this point in the investigation police say it's too early to tell what transpired.The little girl was taken to Children's Hospital to be examined and is now with family members.