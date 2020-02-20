Firefighters find body inside burning station wagon in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters were called to a residential block in the city's Logan section to extinguish a car fire early Thursday morning.

When the flames were out, they discovered a body.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 5000 block of N. Syndenham Street.

When firefighters arrived, the 2007 Mercedes station wagon was fully engulfed in flames.

It took firefighters ten minutes to put out the fire.

When they did, firefighters found a body in the front passenger seat, burned beyond recognition.

"You can't determine whether or not this body is a male or female. You can't tell the age because it's completely burned," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police said the body was in an unusual position.

"It's actually laying on its back with its head down by the floor board and its feet facing the rear of the vehicle. So that is unusual," said Small.

The passenger door was ajar.

The car is registered to a Philadelphia address but not in this specific area.

It's unclear how long the vehicle was parked there.

The 1500 block of Fishers Lane was closed while police and the fire marshal looked for evidence in and around the charred vehicle.

There are surveillance cameras in the area so police will be looking for footage.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
