Body found inside fenced area in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section

Monday, April 24, 2023 11:38AM
Investigators said the body was found near a barbed-wire fenced area near the Delaware River.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after a man's body was found in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section on Monday morning.

The body was discovered by a Port Authority officer along the 200 block of N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard at about 4 a.m.

Investigators said the body was found inside a barbed-wire fenced area near the Delaware River.

Crews were working to figure out how the person died and were scanning the portion of Interstate 95 above to see if the person somehow fell down.

