Body found inside fenced area in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section

Investigators said the body was found near a barbed-wire fenced area near the Delaware River.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after a man's body was found in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section on Monday morning.

The body was discovered by a Port Authority officer along the 200 block of N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard at about 4 a.m.

Crews were working to figure out how the person died and were scanning the portion of Interstate 95 above to see if the person somehow fell down.

