Body found lying on I-295 in Bensalem, Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a body found lying on Interstate 295 in Bucks County.The discovery was made just after 4 a.m. on eastbound 295 near the Ford Road overpass in Bensalem.The incident was reported by a passing driver who thought there might have been a car crash, however police said when they arrived there was no car in the area.Police shut down 295 as well as I-95 southbound at exit 40 while they conducted their investigation.