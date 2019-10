CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in the median of I-95 southbound near the Commodore Barry Bridge on Friday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.Chopper 6 is over the scene of a heavy police presence on the on-ramp from southbound I-95 to the Commodore Barry Bridge.Police were called to the scene for a report of an unconscious person. Police confirm they found a victim dead at the scene.It's unclear how the person died.No further information is available at this time.