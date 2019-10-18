Body found in Warminster, Pennsylvania creek, police say

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Warminster, Bucks County investigators are trying to figure out what happened to a person whose body was found in a creek.

The discovery was made in the area of Centennial Road and Hamilton Drive.



Investigators pulled the body from the creek around 12 p.m. on Friday.

We are waiting for more information about the cause of death and if any foul play is suspected.



Anyone with any information is asked to call Warminster police at (215) 443-5000.
