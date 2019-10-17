Hiker who vanished along Appalachian Trail found dead

LYNN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A hiker from Bucks County who went missing almost a week ago while on the Appalachian Trail has been found dead, Pennsylvania State Police said.Police said the body of Michael Kaiser, 56, of Newportville, was discovered Thursday down a 30-foot embankment off the trail.Kaiser went hiking on the Appalachian Trail in Lynn Township, Lehigh County last Friday.The next day, police said Kaiser sent his brother a photo on his phone showing "terrain similar to Bake Oven Knob." However, they said Kaiser has not been heard since.On Tuesday, Kaiser's brother reported him missing to the Bristol Township Police Department.On Wednesday, troopers located Kaiser's Ford F-150 in the vicinity of Bake Oven Road in Germansville.Troopers from Bethlehem, Fogelsville, Frackville, and Lehighton barracks were part of the search.