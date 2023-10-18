Family waits for answers after decomposed body found near Philadelphia home

According to officials, the discovery was made while FBI agents were serving a search warrant at the home on E. Penn Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are working to identify a badly decomposed body found inside a home in the city's East Germantown section on Tuesday morning.

A neighbor's report of a foul and lingering smell led officers to an abandoned home on the 400 block of E. Penn Street.

According to officials, the discovery was made while FBI agents were serving a search warrant at the home.

The body was located at the bottom of the basement floor steps. One family believes the body is their missing loved one.

"We've been up and down this block passing out flyers. I'm sure everyone in the neighborhood knows she was missing and we were looking," said Tina Brockington.

Brockington's cousin, Javitta Brockington, went missing on August 6 after reportedly heading toward Atlantic City, New Jersey.

She never returned home.

The 39-year-old and mother of two vanished with few clues until Tuesday.

As the medical examiner works on positive identification, Tina thinks of her cousin.

"She was very free-spirited, very free-spirited and spicy. I always called her spicy because she speaks her mind," said Tina.

The family is waiting for an official answer and the medical examiner's office to complete its investigation.

This case is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.