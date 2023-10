The man's body was found wrapped up inside a tarp.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man's body was found inside the trunk of a car in the Northern Liberties neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 400 block of North 5th Street around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The man's body was found wrapped up inside a tarp.

There is no word yet on the cause of death. Officers say they are investigating this incident as a homicide.

No further information has been released.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker