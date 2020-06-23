Woman's body found wrapped in trash bag in Philadelphia: Police

PHILDELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a woman was found dead in a trash bag on Tuesday.The discovery was made on the 5700 block of Musgrave Street around 6 p.m.Police tell Action News that the woman, roughly 25 years old, was found dead in a trash bag in the city's East Germantown section.There was no immediate word on the woman's identity or her cause of death.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.