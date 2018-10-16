EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4494084" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Missing person search leads police to Logan park. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 16, 2018.

Philadelphia police have discovered the body of a 2-year-old girl in a Logan park.Captain Jack Ryan of the Philadelphia Police Department said the girl's body was partially buried and part of her head was exposed.The toddler had been reported missing on Monday.Authorities received a call from a caretaker who led them to Kemble Park on Ogontz and West Olney avenues.They began to search for the girl early Tuesday morning before daybreak. Police brought in a cadaver dog who hit on something in a wooded area.The body was discovered shortly before 11 a.m.The caretaker, who police say is not the child's mother or father, is being questioned.It is not yet known how long the child had been missing.The investigation is ongoing.