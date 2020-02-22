Bodycam video shows officers rushing into burning Upper Merion Township apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5893333" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> First responders didn't think twice before running into a massive apartment fire in Upper Merion Township to save the residents inside.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5890162" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over a massive apartment fire in Upper Merion Township.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police bodycam video shows the moments officers rushed into a burning Upper Merion Township home last month.The fire tore through the Kingswood Apartments on January 29.Police officers were first on the scene, and their bodycam video shows the smoky scene as they rushed in to help residents escape to safety."We went in and we started checking, calling out to people and hopefully they heard our voice," Sgt. David Gershanic told Action News last month.Gershanic and seven others officers were first to respond.Officer Nick Vuotto said, "There were occasions where we did have doors that were locked and we did have to go through the doors to clear the apartments to make sure no one was in them."Steven Devenney with EMS also ran inside"We were kicking doors in and telling people. 'get out, there's a fire!'" he said.Fourteen people were hurt, including five police officers, who were back on the job just days later.