Bold daylight shooting in North Philadelphia brings city's homicide rate to the highest since 2007

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The shooting death of a man on New Year's Eve brings the total number of homicides in Philadelphia to the highest since 2007, surpassing last year by one death, according to police records.
A man was shot to death on Tuesday morning in the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue near Tioga Street.
That is homicide number 354 in Philadelphia during 2019.
The total number of homicides this year was previously tied with 353 homicides in 2018, according to the FBI.
That's more than New York City and a significant jump from this decade's low of 245 notched five years ago.
The year 2007 saw 391 homicides in the city.
More recently, Philadelphia police records show that there were 313 homicides in 2017 and 277 in 2016.
Mayor Jim Kenney named Portland, Oregon Chief Danielle Outlaw to the job of police commissioner on Monday, four months after the last commissioner resigned abruptly in the wake of a sexual harassment lawsuit.
Outlaw addressed a number of topics during a press conference Monday, including gun violence.
"It will be a privilege to serve as Philadelphia Police Commissioner and to serve all who live and work in this great city. I will work relentlessly to reduce crime in Philadelphia - particularly the insidious gun violence that plagues too many communities," Outlaw said. "And I will do so in a way that ensures all people are treated equitably regardless of their gender identity, race, ethnicity, or sexual orientation. I am convinced there can be humanity in authority; they are not mutually exclusive. That was true in Oakland and in Portland, and I know it is true here in Philadelphia."
The new commissioner is excepted to start in mid-February.
