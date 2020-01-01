Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting in Summerdale; circumstances unknown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is dead and a man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Tuesday night in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on New Year's Eve inside a home on the 5600 block of Frontenac Street.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man, believed to be approximately 30 years old, was described by medics as being in 'very critical' condition.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known, including whether one person shot the other or if they were shot by an unknown person.

This comes on a day that has already seen two fatal shootings in the city, pushing the homicide rate in Philadelphia to its highest level since 2007.
