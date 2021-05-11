job fair

Borgata Hotel Casino hosting job fair on Tuesday

ATLANTIC CITY (WPVI) -- The Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City announced the return of entertainment with a series of comedy club shows beginning next week.

The resort is preparing for more business as things reopen.

It's hosting a job fair Tuesday.



Seasonal and full-time positions are available in housekeeping, culinary, food & beverage, casino cashier, pool staff, security, front desk, valet, loyalty card representative, customer care representative and more.



The event will take place at the resort's Event Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As for the entertainment, the Borgata Comedy Club returns to The Music Box stage Thursday, May 20.



The Borgata is located at 1 Borgata Way.
