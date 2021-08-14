Police investigate shooting outside bowling alley in Haverford Township

HAVERFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County officials are investigating a shooting Friday night at a bowling alley in Haverford Township.The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. at Wynnewood Lanes on the 2200 block of Haverford Road.According to officials, a domestic argument between a man and his ex-girlfriend took place outside the bowling alley over a custody dispute involving their 8-year-old daughter.During the argument, the father of the 8-year-old girl pulled out a handgun and fired four to six shots, officials say.One of the bullets struck the 21-year-old mother in the shoulder.The father then took the 8-year-old girl and fled from the parking lot.There is no official word on the mother's current condition.Police are not releasing any additional information at this time.So far, no arrests have been made.