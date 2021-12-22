Bowman School of Dance in Cherry Hill has been teaching life lessons for over half a century

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Bowman School of Dance in Cherry Hill, New Jersey has been teaching children and young adults to dance for half a century.But students will tell you that the life lessons they learn there go far beyond the art form.The Bowman School of Dance dates back all the way back to the 1950s and they are the oldest continuously running dance studio in Cherry Hill."I think what we're trying to do here is to nurture young artists and to create solid citizens of the art world and the world at large," said Teresa Andris, Owner and Artistic Director.Andris says they are looking to build character and the necessary tools that will take them through life beyond the dance studio while also making a difference in their life through the art form."It's a lot harder than it looks, because the whole point of it is to make it look easy," said Abigail Olear from Delran, New Jersey. "We come and train about 10 hours a week and you need to be dedicated to keep getting better and better.""I also just love freedom of expression and having a safe place where I can always be myself because it's something not a lot of people get to experience," said Julie Iredale from Moorestown, New Jersey.Iredale says through dance she's been able to stay in shape and learn a little bit more about her creative side."What I like about dance is that it kind of helps me get a little more flexible," said Owen Morris from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.Like many other students, Nora Weinsein from Mount Laurel, New Jersey said she likes to dance because it lets her be more creative."I like that you can express yourself," she said.Andris says the benefits of learning to dance are mind, body and soul, self expression, exercise and an appreciation for those you are training with and the community at large.