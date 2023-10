There's always something to see and learn at this wildflower preserve in Bucks County

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A local wildflower preserve is an important destination and refuge in Bucks County for both people and wildlife.

Bowman's Hill is located in New Hope, Pennsylvania, less than an hour away from Philadelphia.

Action News photographer Tom Kretschmer takes us on a One Tank Trip to this sanctuary, where there's always something to see and learn.