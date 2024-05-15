4 women accused of stealing over $10,000 in items from Lululemon in Montgomery County

Surveillance video shows the four women walking into the store, pulling items off the racks, and then running out.

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County arrested four women accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of goods from a Lululemon on Tuesday.

It's the latest in a rash of crimes targeting the retailer.

Lower Merion police say the crime happened around 11:20 a.m. at the Lululemon in Suburban Square in Ardmore.

One woman's arms were so full, that she dropped an item on the way out.

Another security clip shows an employee stepping out of the way as a suspect leaves the store with clothes.

"It was littered all over the place," said Susanna Hauser, who says she saw the crime happen. "First of all, you always think you're safe here on the Main Line, but we've become a very soft target."

Lower Merion police say one of their officers was already on the way to the store to take a report for a different theft when this robbery happened.

"He saw four women. They came out of the store. They had clothing in their arms, no bags, hangers still attached," said Captain Gene Pasternak with Lower Merion Police.

Authorities say all four women were arrested and are accused of stealing $10,350 worth of merchandise.

Now, 18-year-old Jahide Robinson, 32-year-old Amber Robinson, 24-year-old Ayanna Robinson, and 21-year-old Aainyae Robinson are all facing charges including retail theft.

It's not the first time these brazen thefts have occurred, according to police.

"It's actually quite common," said Pasternak. "We've had officers in there taking a report when people will come in and start stealing while the officer is on video, inside of the store."

An Action News viewer in Upper Dublin snapped pictures on Monday after she said she witnessed a robbery at the Lululemon off Welsh Road.

Upper Dublin police say thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen and investigators are on the case.

Philadelphia police say they witnessed multiple suspects rob the Lululemon in Rittenhouse Square last Thursday.

In that case, officers arrested 28-year-old Alexis Salmon and 29-year-old Marquise Baker.

Last month, a Lululemon heist turned deadly in Delaware County after three adults and a pregnant teen were killed in a crash following a police pursuit.

The incident started because of a report of a retail theft in Concord Township.

Police say they need stores to help them prevent these crimes.

"Sometimes, retail establishments don't want to be involved. They don't want to assist in prosecution. If that becomes known to the public, then people are more apt to go steal from the establishment," said Pasternak.

Lower Merion police believe the four suspects arrested in the Suburban Square incident have been involved in other crimes.

Action News reached out to Lululemon for comment on their policies involving thefts.

They did not get back to us, but the CEO has previously said employees are told not to intervene in theft for their own safety.