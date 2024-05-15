Philadelphia Eagles 2024 schedule to be released

The Birds will open the season in Brazil when they play the Green Bay Packers on Friday, September 6 in São Paulo

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans are getting their calendars ready. The NFL will release the league's entire schedule on Wednesday night.

We already know the Birds will open the season in Brazil when they play the Green Bay Packers on Friday, September 6 in São Paulo.

Wednesday night, we'll find out when new Eagle Saquon Barkley will face his former team, the New York Giants.

RELATED: Eagles legend Jason Kelce officially joins ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown'

We will break down the Eagles' schedule with ESPN analyst Sal Paolantonio in a live interview on Thursday morning.

Tune in during Action News at 6 a.m., as we highlight the biggest matchups on the calendar and the Birds' chances of redeeming themselves this season.

ALSO SEE: List of 2024 season opponents ahead of NFL schedule release