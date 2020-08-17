Boy standing near ice cream truck in Tacony struck by hit-and-run driver: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a young boy eating a ice pop was critically injured when a hit-and-run driver went around the ice cream truck and struck him.It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the 6600 block of Keystone Street in Tacony. The scene is across from fire department Engine 38 and about a block down the street from St. Leos School.Police say the boy is 4 years old, with his 5th birthday coming up soon.According to authorities, the boy had just gotten an ice pop from the ice cream truck. He was standing near the truck, and was about to reach up to his dad, when the hit-and-run occurred.Police said the driver of the striking vehicle went around the truck and ran over the boy without stopping.The dad then carried his son over to the fire station asking for help.The child was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in critical condition. Authorities tell Action News he is in a medically induced coma due to brain swelling.The striking vehicle is described as a 4-door silver car. No further description has been provided.Neighbors say something has to be done to help slow down drivers on the street who usually come speeding off of I-95.Concerned families say speed bumps are desperately needed.Police are searching for surveillance video in the area hoping for clues to find the driver.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.