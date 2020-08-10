Boy,11, among victims of triple shooting in Grays Ferry: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another child is the victim of gun crime in Philadelphia. This time in the city's Grays Ferry section.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. along the 1500 hundred block of South Napa Street.

Philadelphia Police say three people are in the hospital after getting shot, one of those victims is an 11-year-old boy.

Police say a 43-year-old woman was shot in the foot, a 31-year-old man shot in the chest and the 11-year-old suffered a graze wound to the back.

All three victims were rushed to Presbyterian Hospital by police. The child and the 43-year-old woman are listed in stable condition officials say. The 31-year-old man is being listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grays ferry (philadelphia)crimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Managing the emotions of 'back to school' during the pandemic
Trump's aides asked SD gov if his face could be added to Mount Rushmore: report
AccuWeather: Turning Up The Heat
Philadelphia's cheesecake lady and more inspiring entrepreneurs
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5M gold COVID-19 face mask
Wild boar steals naked man's bag in Germany
Teen killed, off-duty cop 'struggling for her life' after DC shooting
Show More
25-year-old male shot, killed in the city's Germantown section: Police
19-year-old shot in the city's Kensington section: Police
Storm cleanup in northern Delaware continues
Trump order allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax
Group of parents in Montco raise concerns about district's hybrid plan
More TOP STORIES News