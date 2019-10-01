Brazen thief targets Halloween decorations in Roxborough

@PhillyPolice search for thief stealing Halloween decorations in Roxborough. Full story at 11 on @6abc ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1OuT5wctEU — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 1, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a porch burglar on the loose in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, and the lastest heist was a holiday decoration.This is the second theft in three weeks for Victoria Hoffman.Earlier this month it was a work package stolen from the front porch of her Roxborough home. On Monday morning, it was her Halloween decorations."She just walked up here, put the sign on top of the pumpkin and ripped it out," Victoria Hoffman describing her home surveillance video."It's infuriating. I work hard for everything that I have, like a lot of people in this neighborhood do, and it's very violating when someone that you don't know comes on to your property, comes on to your property and takes something that's yours," says Hoffman.Hoffman reported the brazen theft to police and has even solicited help from neighbors on social media to identify the woman in the video.It's not clear if her home is being targeted.Neighbors believe the suspect lives in the neighborhood."The packages are like... but the decorations it's just really weird," said James Waite"It's pretty disheartening that you can't have your own personal stuff out, and basically be violated," said another womanHoffman says she'll continue to leave her decorations out, but wonders what's next."What happens at Christmas time, or what are they going to take then?" asked HoffmanAnyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police.