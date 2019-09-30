Woman accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from Olney daycare center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for help in identifying a woman they said stole money from a daycare.

They released surveillance video that depicts the alleged theft.

Police said the woman entered the daycare on the 5700 block of North Broad Street in the city's Olney section on September 19.

The woman is accused of taking a manila envelope containing $650 from a drawer in the daycare's office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
