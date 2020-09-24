Protesters marching for Breonna Taylor shut down Philadelphia highway

The protest comes in the wake of a controversial Kentucky grand jury ruling in the Breonna Taylor case. On Wednesday, officials announced a charge of wanton endangerment against Louisville Officer Brett Hankison in connection with the police raid on the night of March 13 that claimed the life of Taylor.
A grand jury brought no charges for killing Taylor, who was shot multiple times by police who burst into her home while serving a warrant. During the incident, Taylor's boyfriend shot and wounded a police officer. State Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the officers' shots that killed Taylor were fired in self-defense.
Chopper 6 was overhead as a group of roughly 100 people marched onto southbound I-95 near Exit 20 (Colombus Boulevard exit). Cars came to a standstill while the group made their way onto the highway.
"Me and my brother, we were on I-676. We were teargassed. We were pepper-sprayed, shot bullets, rubber bullets by the police and we're not afraid to stand on this highway because at that point we knew they recognized us," said Justin Nesiah.
Police quickly moved in and forced the group off the highway. But the demonstration didn't stop there. Protesters continued to let their voices be heard as they march through South Philadelphia.
"There's an atrocious epidemic in our country of Black bodies not being taken seriously, especially Black women," said Bethany Eldridge of Lower Merion.
At one point during the protest, the group came to a standoff with Philadelphia police at the base of the South Street Bridge before being turned away. The protest, which started around 7 p.m. at Independence Mall, disbursed just before 10 p.m. outside City Hall.
For the second night in a row, protesters gathered in Louisville, expressing anger over the killings of Black people at the hands of police.
Several arrests were made near a downtown Louisville church where people protesting the grand jury decision.
Among those arrested was state Rep. Attica Scott. The Louisville Democrat, who has served in the legislature since 2017, has pushed for legislation outlawing no-knock warrants criticized by protesters. Her Facebook page includes open calls for justice for Taylor.
Louisville's mayor has instituted a curfew through the weekend, and Gov. Andy Beshear called up the National Guard for "limited missions."