Protesters march in Philadelphia after grand jury ruling in Breonna Taylor case | WATCH LIVE

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Protesters gathered in Philadelphia and demonstrated peacefully on Wednesday night following the Kentucky grand jury ruling in the Breonna Taylor case.

Chopper 6 was overhead as a group of protesters gathered outside City Hall. The group later led a protest through city streets.

The Philadelphia Police Department has been put on standby ahead of any reaction to the charging decision in Breonna Taylor's shooting death.



Kentucky officials announced Wednesday afternoon that Louisville Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid on the night of March 13.

Right after the decision, protesters began gathering in Louisville, with some preparing food and others bringing cases of water to "Injustice Square," the park where people have demanded justice for Taylor.

While the rallies were largely peaceful, police in protective gear carrying batons mobilized in downtown, and some scuffles broke out. Officers could be seen handcuffing some people. Police also ordered a group that broke off from the protests to disperse, warning that chemical agents might be used if they didn't.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the city is standing by.

"I know that many Philadelphians are feeling disappointed, frustrated, and even outraged, following today's announcement by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron," said Kenney. "The City of Philadelphia fully supports the First Amendment rights of our residents, but we also want to ensure that any demonstration activity that happens is done in a safe, lawful manner. We are not aware of any specific threats of violence or looting, but we are sharing guidance to help businesses be prepared in case the situation escalates."


The police department will increase officer presence in Center City, including around commercial areas and other key locations, officials said.

In a news release, city officials said they are not recommending that all storefront businesses board up doors or windows. However, any businesses that are openly accessible because of past vandalism or other reasons should board up so that their properties are properly secured.

If businesses see vandalism in progress, they are encouraged to call 911.
