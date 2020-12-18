Business

Bridget Foy's reopens with pop-up cafe after devastating fire

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a devastating fire, the Philadelphia landmark Bridget Foy's has returned to Headhouse Square operating a pop-up called East Philly Cafe.

In 2017, the fire level the business that was once a 40-year staple.

"We were kind of questioning are we insane, or are we determined or a little bit of both?" said Bridget Foy, whose family owns the restaurant named after her. "We are trying to gear this towards what's happening right now, making sure any guests dining with us can do so safely."

Like most in the hospitality industry, they had to pivot in the middle of a pandemic, including a smaller menu, being take-out friendly and only outdoor dining. It's a very different concept since their doors were last open.

SEE ALSO: Crews begin tearing down popular South Street restaurant following fire
EMBED More News Videos

A popular South Street restaurant was torn down on Wednesday afternoon following a fire that left the establishment in ruins.



"We want to make sure guests are spaced out. We're an open-air concept, we have these fabulous heaters, so that really helps," Foy said.

"This has been a large part of the neighborhood for many, many years, and now that it's reopened, we had to be some of the first people," said a regular customer David Alpher.



The business is open for its second night this week.

Watching this darkened corner come back to life is a welcomed sight for the Alphers.

"It used to be our second kitchen so we're just happy," said Robin Alpher.

The inside is also all-new from the ground up.

The pop-up cafe will continue while the city restricts indoor dining. Once restrictions are lifted they plan to have a grand opening in 2021.
