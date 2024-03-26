'They can repair anything': The Menders fix up clothing for those in need in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For many in Philadelphia's unhoused population, the clothes on their back are some of their most valuable possessions.

So, what happens if they need a hole patched, a bag repaired, or a pant leg taken in?

That's where The Menders come in.

They are a team of volunteers who meet weekly at the Broad Street Ministry in Center City Philadelphia. There, they transform a corner of the drop-in shelter into a sewing workstation. They set up shop and receive orders from a line of people who need their clothing repaired.

"We're all volunteers. We all liked to sew. We found this program where we can use our skills helping other people. It's really a pleasure to put something back together and do it with such nice people," said a volunteer named Helen.

This is one part of the radical hospitality that Broad Street Ministry provides for the people in need in Philadelphia.

Larry Downey, the director of development, explains the level of care they provide.

"They provide a white glove service. They can repair anything from broken zippers to bags and the ability to really tailor clothes. The people coming in are from our community. They're really incredible humans. They take care of each other as much as we take care of them."

The Menders have used their life-long seamstress and sewing skills to give back. They can see the good they do in every repaired zipper, patched pant, and sewn shirt they provide for the ministry's clients. Many of them have become friends too.

Suzanne Becker, of Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood, has been sewing her whole life. She's been one of the Menders for years.

"They come in that door and we'll do whatever we can for you," said Becker. "Zippers, winter jackets, repairs. Helping out, doing something like that. Seeing how far our repairs can go makes you say, 'Yes!' Really makes you feel good."

The Menders are just one of the many services that Broad Street Ministry provides. The ministry offers a clothing boutique, chef-prepared meals, and a permanent mailing address for those without one.

Downey says, "People living on the street or in a shelter situation are often overlooked. They deserve to be reminded of their humanity and I'm happy with the quality of service that we can provide."

Valerie Copeland was in line to get a skirt taken in. She says having a service like The Menders available to the residents of this city is a blessing.

"I call them my aunties, my sisters. They are beautiful. I'm grateful it's here for everybody."

The Broad Street Ministry is located at 315 S. Broad Street in Philadelphia and is always open to more volunteers. For more information, please visit them at broadstreetministry.org.