Police ID man shot, killed in daylight shooting on North Broad Street

Philadelphia police say a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the man who was shot and killed on Friday afternoon near the campus of Temple University.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Rashed Edwards, 35, was shot multiple times.

He was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred during a busy time of day. The intersection has a campus bookstore, student housing and various restaurants.

The area is also nearby a busy stop on SEPTA's Broad Street Line.

No arrests have been made.