Kids dive for cover in brazen broad daylight shooting caught on video

Kids dive for cover in Bronx shooting

BRONX, NEW YORK CITY -- A 24-year-old was shot by a suspect who opened fire inches away from children diving for safety in the Bronx, police said.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday in front of 1551 Sheridan Ave. The children, a 10-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother, miraculously avoided being shot as the gunman opened fire on his intended target, the 24-year-old man.

The victim was struck in the leg and back and taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

After the shooting, the suspect got on a scooter with a second person and both got away northbound on Sheridan Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

