Philadelphia Zoo amplifies precautions after tiger tests positive for COVID-19 at Bronx Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's not just humans who are getting coronavirus. A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive.
The 4-year-old Malayan Tiger named Nadia developed a dry cough and a decrease in appetite. She was tested out of an abundance of caution.
Six other tigers and lions are also showing symptoms but are expected to recover.
The Zoo says the animals were infected by a person who was caring from them, who was asymptomatic.
Philadelphia Zoo officials say they are handling their day-to-day just like the rest of us: social distancing, washing hands and taking extra precautions.
"We are taking the same precautions you will see at any other business," says Dr. Keith Hinshaw, Philadelphia Zoo's director of animal health.
Sr. Hinshaw says when news of coronavirus first broke, they started taking extra measures to protect the zoo's bats and primates. They then added the cats, preemptively.
Dr. Hinshaw says this news from the Bronx has certainly created a new awareness.
"Now that this tiger has turned up positive, we have expanded our precautions to all of the carnivorous animals at the zoo," he says. "Handlers are wearing masks and gloves and keeping distance from animals."
If you are a pet owner and you have questions or concerns, Dr. Hinshaw says the CDC has a list of guidelines to protect your health, and your pets as well.
One of the recommendations?
If someone has tested positive in your home, have someone who is healthy care for the pet, if possible.
