Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band add 2 more shows in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Boss will be back in Philly this summer!

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have added two stops in the City of Brotherly Love as part of their 2023 World Tour.

They will play at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, August 16 and Friday, August 18.

The new shows were announced on Tuesday.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on February 28 at Phillies.com/Springsteen.

Bruce Springsteen performs with the E Street Band at State Farm Arena, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Atlanta. Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

The band is already scheduled to play at the Wells Fargo Center on March 16.

When tickets for the March show went on sale back in July, a message on the Wells Fargo Center said the site was "experiencing the largest demand for tickets in Philadelphia music history."

At one point, there were some 90,000 fans waiting in queue trying to purchase tickets.

The tour kicked off on Feb. 1 in Tampa.