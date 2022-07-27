Ticket demand through the roof for Bruce Springsteen's Philadelphia show

"At one point, we had over 90,000 in queue trying to purchase tickets," said concert promoter Larry Magid.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ticket sales for next year's Bruce Springsteen show in Philadelphia have been through the roof.

The Wells Fargo Center says tens of thousands of fans flocked to its website Tuesday to try and get tickets for the March 16 "Tougher Than The Rest" show.

"We are thrilled to once again host Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band here at Wells Fargo Center, Philly's premier venue for sports and entertainment. Some of Bruce's most legendary shows have happened right here on South Broad Street, and when tickets went on sale this morning, we had tens of thousands of people log on to purchase tickets," said the arena in a statement to Action News.

Waiting fans were greeted with a yellow message that read: "Thank you for your patience. We are experiencing the largest demand for tickets in Philadelphia music history so the queue is taking longer than expected. A limited number of tickets still remain."

Fans took to social media to share their excitement and anger over the wait times and the news of a sellout.

"This is the most exciting day in Philadelphia music history," says concert promoter Larry Magid. "After 18,000 shows over 54 years, I've never seen ticket demand like this before. At one point, we had over 90,000 in queue trying to purchase tickets. There is only one artist that can create this kind of excitement and that's Bruce Springsteen. Just like everyone, I'm excited to see Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band returning to Philadelphia for the first time in 7 years."

In other cities across the country, ticket prices have soared to the tune of $5,000 due to Ticketmaster's "dynamic pricing."

Those who were unable to snag a ticket on the Wells Fargo Center's website -- you're not totally out of luck. You can still find tickets on third-party sellers like StubHub -- but it's going to cost you.

Springsteen and The E Street Band's most recent studio album, 2020's 'Letter To You', marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at #1 in eleven countries.

The tour kicks off on Feb 1, 2023, in Tampa, Florida.