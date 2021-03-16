Brush fire erupts near Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA -- A brush fire erupted near the Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday afternoon sending a large plume of smoke into the air.
The fire was burning in the area of Tinicum Island Road and Stevens Drive in Tinicum Township.
Officials say the wind helped fuel the flames.
There was no immediate word as to how this fire started.
Viewer video sent to Action News showed large flames visible from the airport property.
No flights were impacted at the airport by this fire.
