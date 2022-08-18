Police investigating dozens of burglaries, car thefts in Bucks County

Police say the thieves target unlocked vehicles between 1:30 and 4:30 a.m.

Police say there have been 25 thefts from automobiles, four residential burglaries and four stolen vehicles so far.

WARRINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities investigating dozens of burglaries and car thefts in Bucks County believe the criminals are operating in a wider area.

The Warrington Township Police Department released surveillance video and pictures from early Wednesday morning.

If the suspects find a garage door opener, police say they burglarize the home. If they find car keys, they steal the car as well.

Police believe the thieves are also targeting cars and homes in Doylestown, New Britain and Solebury.

One stolen automobile was recovered in Doylestown Wednesday morning.

Another stolen vehicle was seen in Chester City early Wednesday morning but has not been recovered.

The other two vehicles are still missing.

Warrington Township police is requesting for any residents in the affected areas to check their surveillance footage for additional videos and send them to BSchaffer@warringtonpd.org.